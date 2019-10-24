|
|
Paul Bernard Wiget was born on September 30, 1934, in Meridian, California, to Bernard and Elizabeth Wiget. Paul passed away at his home in Concord surrounded by his family on October 18, 2019, after battling pancreatic cancer for 2 years.
He was married to the love of his life, Judy, for 61 years. He worked at Bank of America for 33 years before retiring to travel the highways with Judy. He loved going to garage sales to find his treasures, which he loved fixing up – especially anything with a motor. He was definitely a jack of all trades.
He was a kind and loving husband, father and "Poppy" to his grandkids. He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Wiget, Vickie Viano (David), Karen Wiget, Julie Long (James) and Linda Huff (Kevin); and his grandchildren, Kassie, Josh, Michael, Robert, Alex and Kayla. He is also survived by his sisters, Alice Petruzelli (Paul) and Christine Smith; and brother, George Wiget.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Judy; parents, Bernard and Elizabeth; brother, Leo Wiget; and in-laws, Jeanette Wiget, Jim Smith and Dolores Wiget.
A viewing to be held on Monday, October 28th, 2019, from 5:00 - 7:00 at Lipp and Sullivan in Marysville and gravesite service on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019, at 11:00 at Sierra View in Olivehurst.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's name may be made to Hospiceeastbay.org or Cancersupportcommunity.net.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019