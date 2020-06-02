

In loving memory of Paul David McNamara born October 12,1947, and passed away May 25, 2020.



Paul is survived by wife, Deanna; daughter, Cassidy; son-in-law, James; and granddaughters, Jameson and Sammi Wood.



Paul retired from Beale AFB after 22 years of service in the United States Air Force. Paul then served in Marysville as a City Council Member and as Mayor.



He married Deanna on November 14, 2012 and moved to Sacramento. He loved gardening, and traveling with his wife Deanna, and working part-time at Home Depot. Paul also loved spending time with his family and friends.



Paul spent his retirement years playing baseball and volunteering at local events.



Paul was a kind, caring and generous person with a heart of gold. His bright blue eyes and the life he would breathe into a room will be missed by all.

