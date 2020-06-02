Paul David McNamara
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

In loving memory of Paul David McNamara born October 12,1947, and passed away May 25, 2020.

Paul is survived by wife, Deanna; daughter, Cassidy; son-in-law, James; and granddaughters, Jameson and Sammi Wood.

Paul retired from Beale AFB after 22 years of service in the United States Air Force. Paul then served in Marysville as a City Council Member and as Mayor.

He married Deanna on November 14, 2012 and moved to Sacramento. He loved gardening, and traveling with his wife Deanna, and working part-time at Home Depot. Paul also loved spending time with his family and friends.

Paul spent his retirement years playing baseball and volunteering at local events.

Paul was a kind, caring and generous person with a heart of gold. His bright blue eyes and the life he would breathe into a room will be missed by all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jun. 2 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved