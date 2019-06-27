Resources More Obituaries for Paul Broughton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul Francis Broughton

Paul Francis Broughton was born on February 1, 1944, in Holden, Massachusetts, to Robert Warren Broughton and Elena Louisa Guinea. When he was born, his mother was in a tuberculosis sanatorium, so for the first several years of his life he was raised by his foster family Harold and Dorothy Mann, with whom he remained close.



Paul returned home to his parents at age six, living until age 12 in Worcester, Massachusetts. The family then moved to California, where they settled in Orange, California. Paul, attended Orange High School, where he was active in speech, track, and even tried football, where he warmed the bench for a season.



Paul always had a great love of education, and for what was right, as a young man he started volunteering for the local Democratic Party. One of his favorite things to say was "This is the hand, that shook the hand, of Bobby Kennedy" as he had been to a rally the day Bobby Kennedy died. Paul married Judith Martinson in 1966, and from this marriage he had four children.



During his younger years Paul held several jobs as he worked towards his college degrees. Paul, worked for the Corp of Engineers, Rockwell International, Rubens Restaurant, and even for a time drove a taxi at night. Paul received his Bachelors Degree and his Masters Degree at Cal State Fullerton. In 1983, Paul ran for the 67th Assembly District, and served as the president of the Democrats of North Orange County. In 1986, Paul Married Jeanne "Becky" Hixon, from this marriage Paul had two children.



In 1990, Paul received his Doctorate in Education at ISU, in San Diego, California. Paul spent 19 years, working at Mayfair High, as an AP History teacher, and a track coach. In 1991, he and his family moved to Yuba City, California, after Paul accepted the job of Vice Principal of discipline at Marysville High School. When he first arrived at Marysville, he earned the nickname of "Dr. Death", apparently due to his lack of tolerance for breaking school rules.



In 1994, he moved his family to Laytonville, California, where he had accepted a position as Principal. Paul went on from there to work as Principal of Mercy Catholic High School, Gridley High School, Oroville High School and after retirement worked at Notre Dame Elementary school in Marysville. Paul also worked for 17 years as a Professor, at Chapman University.



Paul was always active in the Democratic Party, starting the Yuba/Sutter Democratic Club in the living room of his home, with his two toddlers running around during those meetings. Paul continued up until his most recent illness to volunteer and chair the local Democratic Club. Paul served on the Yorba Linda School Board in Yorba Linda, California, as well on the Yuba City School Board where he had to resign after becoming ill this past year.



Paul was a man of integrity, honesty and honor, and had such a great sense of humor, even in his last days. Paul believed that we all had a duty to help those who could not help themselves and lived by this belief all of his life, even after his diagnosis of Cancer. Paul never complained at anytime that he was sick, often times reminding us that "Life goes on". It was important that he face death, the way he faced life, with honor, grace, and integrity. Paul was a hero to so many, a true example of a gentleman.



Paul is survived by his wife Becky Broughton; his children: Megan Broughton McLeod, Robert Broughton, Jennifer Broughton LaFortune, and Lisa M. Broughton; son-in-laws: Dan McLeod and John LaFortune; grandchildren: Reagan McLeod, Jessica LaFortune, Melissa LaFortune, Daniel LaFortune, Travis Stock, Taryn Stock Ahumada and her husband David Ahumada; siblings: Bob Broughton; sister-in-law Juliette Broughton; Renee Broughton Hernandez and brother-in-law Jose Hernandez; nieces and nephews: Cecelia Broughton, Chris Broughton, Diego Hernandez, and Estevan Hernandez, not to mention the numerous nieces and nephews on his wife Becky's side. He is also survived by his foster family whom he remained close to throughout his life, his brother Alan Mann; and sisters: Louella Mann and Phyllis Mann.



Paul is proceeded in death by two sons: Tom Broughton and Jon Broughton; parents Robert and Elena Broughton; Harold and Dorothy Mann; and his brother Richard Broughton.



To know Paul was to know someone who was pure goodness, he had a heart as big as he was. He worked hard for the working man, and he helped so many students throughout his life. His greatest joy in this world was educating others. He was a man with a beautiful smile, and a willingness to work hard for others to insure a better tomorrow.



On June 23, 2019, the world lost a remarkable man, who lead by example. Paul was a man that loved with his whole heart, and a man who even facing death, wanted to comfort his family.



There will be a celebration of Paul's life on Sunday June 30, 2019, beginning at 11:30 am, at Ettl Hall, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, California. The family has asked that all who knew him and would like to join in this celebration, please feel free to attend.



In lieu of flowers, the family ask that money be donated to your local schools, a student going off to college, or a child who may need school supplies. Education was truly at the center of his life.



This day will be a celebration of Dr. Paul Broughton's life, a life well lived, and as he said, he does not want people to mourn his passing, but celebrate his life. Dr. Paul Broughton Ed.D, , had a full life and as he said in the last days, "Life goes on."

