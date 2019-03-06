

Paul Francis Wagner passed away on March 2, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born on August 31, 1928 to Otho and Mary Wagner.



Paul was an almond farmer for 60 years and farming was considered to be his passion as well as his devout affiliation to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.



Paul is survived by his daughter, Chris Manning of Arbuckle and son, Robert Wagner of Niland. He also has 3 grandchildren, Jenny Reschke, Tiffani Olsen (Carey) and, Megan Manning. Paul also has 8 loving great grandchildren and great-great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Clark and brother, Richard Wagner.



Paul will be dearly missed by his friends and family.



There will be a graveside burial service for Paul Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Arbuckle Cemetery.



Donations may be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Colusa or the .

