

Paul Gene Hawes, age 66, was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and died at his home on May 23, 2020, surrounded by his family following a rapid illness.



Paul was known for his presence in the family business, H & H Trenching, where he worked most of his adult life. Having grown up around construction equipment, he could run most any piece of equipment.



His hobbies included reading, working on his property in Fall River Mills, and his passion for auto racing, which was demonstrated repeatedly beginning at an early age. This culminated in Paul accepting one of the biggest challenges of his lifetime, when he assumed responsibility of becoming the Promoter for Marysville Raceway Park in 2008, formerly known as Triple M Speedway. Paul worked hard to restore the race track to a venue worthy of family entertainment, and developed a loyal group of followers and fans, who helped run and support track operations. It was truly a labor of love, despite his reputation for sometimes blustery behavior on race nights.



Paul is survived by his sons, Jeremy (Melissa) and Adam Hawes (Hollie); and former wife, Kathy (Bob); grandchildren include, Jacob Aust, Harper and Charlotte Hawes, and Dylan Hawes. Paul is also survived by siblings, Theresa Wagner (Patrick), Gerald Hawes, Karen Hawes (Tim), Barbara Hawes (Shayne), Sharon Hawes, Mary Shores (Randy), Jeanie Hawes-Bigley (Jeff), and Christopher Hawes. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Mary Hawes.



Services are pending arrangements, and will be held at a future date.

