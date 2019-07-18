

Paul Maheras, 64, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in his Olivehurst home following a long battle with his health.



He leaves his four daughters, Aria, Jessa, Melissa and Jacinda Maheras; his two ex wives, Julie Maheras and Sue Maheras; his former spouse Adrienne Amy, and many other close friends and family. Gone before him are both of his parents, Eunice and Anton Maheras.



Paul was born in Racine, WI. He attended La Sierra High School in Carmichael, where he played and excelled in various sports. Through his youth into adulthood, he worked in the restaurant business, cooking at Shakey's Pizza, among other restaurants.



Throughout his life, he also came to call the Bay Area, Sacramento, and the Yuba City area his home. He worked at Master Consultants as a headhunter, and later became the smog tech at the locally famous smog shop, Go Smog Go, in Yuba City.



Paul loved to bowl and golf in his free time, racking up plenty of trophies and awards. He coached numerous youth baseball teams. He also loved his family very much and enjoyed attending his daughters' performances and events, as he was a very proud dad. Paul had an energy that lit up a room, and he will be dearly missed.



A memorial service will be held in his honor Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Faith Lutheran Church in Marysville, CA. Published in Appeal Democrat from July 18 to July 19, 2019