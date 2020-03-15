|
Paul Ray Stevenson was born on April 19th, 1934, in Yuba City, California, to Paul and Norvall Stevenson. He passed away on March 5th, 2020, in Yuba City. He was a lifelong resident of Yuba City.
Paul married the love of his life Catherine on August 4th, 1950, and they were married for over 69 years. They started Stevenson Trucking in 1954, where he serviced the Yuba/Sutter area for over 60 years. He was well known and respected and was always there to make sure the job was done. Paul was known for his hard work and dedication to the industry. When not working, he enjoyed spending time with family in La Porte California, attending truck shows, and had a love for fishing.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Catherine Stevenson; son, Myron Stevenson of Yuba City; daughter, Charlene Miller (John Miller) of Sutter; sisters, Better Sealy of Yuba City, and Carol Howe of Yuba City; 5 grandchildren, Jonathan Miller of Sutter, Melissa Snedeger of Byron, Georgia, Marissa Clinton of Yuba City, Darlene Dhillon of Sutter, and Joshua Stevenson of Redding; 7 great-grandchildren, Elyshia Grooms, Kayla Grooms, Seth Snedeger, Landen Paul Dhillon, Garett Ray Dhillon, Tristan Dhillon, and Bryce Dhillon.
Paul is preceded in death by his father, Paul Stevenson; mother, Norvall Stevenson; son, Darrell Stevenson; and brother, Bill Stevenson.
He will always be in our hearts and dearly missed by family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 20th, 2020, 11:00 am, at Ullery Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street, Yuba City, California.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020