

Paul Smith, 43, of Yuba City, CA, passed away August 16, 2020. He was born November 30, 1976, and has been a lifelong resident of the Yuba-Sutter area. Paul loved his family, local youth athletics, the game of golf and being a member of our local community.



He is survived by his wife, Michelle; his sons Cameron and Tyler; his mother Jackie; siblings include brother Steven Smith and his wife Shawna, sister DeAnna Ausselet, sister Taryn Hernandez and her husband Fred, twin brother Damon Smith and Audrea Wakefield; half siblings Eileen Lane, and Janine Malonado; father-in-law Bruce Pope, mother-in-law Kathy Locke and her husband Tom Locke; sister-in-law Rachael Pope and sister-in-law Jackie Zirkel and her husband Rich. Nieces and nephews Samantha Smith, Jeremey, Justine, Alex, Nic, Matt, and Tori Hernandez, Brooke, Morgan, and London Ausselet, Kinsley, Harlow, and Jett Smith, Mason and Riley Zirkel.



He is preceded in death by his father, Dean Smith and brother-in-law Chris Ausselet.



A celebration of life is being held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm. We all know Paul would want us to dress casual and comfortable for the celebration. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Live Oak Little League, Sutter Buttes Little League, or Live Oak High School FFA in Paul's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store