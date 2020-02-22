|
|
Paula Jo Glover, 60, of Yuba City, passed away February 19, 2020. She was born November 20, 1959, in Garden Grove, CA, was a homemaker, and lived in the Yuba-Sutter area for 40 years.
She is survived by her mother, Carlyn Glover; father, Paul Glover; daughters, Trinity Long and Tiffany Long; son, Jacob Long; brothers, Rick Glover and Stephen Glover; sisters, Marcy Whitwing and Tamera Kesterson; 14 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Geneva Noel and her aunt, Berdie Ann.
Services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, 2PM at Lakeside Colonial Chapel in Marysville.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020