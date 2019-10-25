|
November 17, 1968 - October 19, 2019
Our angel Paula left this earth on Saturday, October 19th, 2019. While our hearts will have a hole in them until we are with her again, heaven is brightened by her spirit in the sky.
Paula is survived by her parents, Vincenzo and Elvira Mattorano; sisters, Michelle (Herman) and Lorraine (Dennis); nieces and nephews, Erika (Donnie), Martese (Chris), Heidi (Joel), Matthew, Sydney, and Andruw. She was loved, and will be missed and remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
After attending Butte Vista Elementary School, Paula enjoyed attending her daily program under the loving care and instruction at I Street for more than 20 years, as well as her weekly outings to the movies and dinner with respite care.
Paula will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank everyone for all their love and support.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel with services to be held at a future date.
