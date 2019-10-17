|
Paula Rae Williams, of Yuba City, passed away October 6, 2019. Born December 8, 1959 in Marysville, she was a Yuba-Sutter resident for 59 years. Paula was a homemaker.
Paula is survived by her mother Grace May Williams, children Carolyn Sue Williams and Charles C. Williams.
She is preceded in death by her father Gene Williams; sister Pam Richards; brother Gene Raymond Williams Jr. and daughter Trina Gean Cole.
Viewing will be held October 18, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at Holycross Funeral Home. Graveside services will be October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sutter Cemetery followed by a reception at Crossroads Church in Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019