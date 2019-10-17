Home

Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Sutter Cemetery
Paula Rae Williams


1959 - 2019
Paula Rae Williams Obituary

Paula Rae Williams, of Yuba City, passed away October 6, 2019. Born December 8, 1959 in Marysville, she was a Yuba-Sutter resident for 59 years. Paula was a homemaker.

Paula is survived by her mother Grace May Williams, children Carolyn Sue Williams and Charles C. Williams.

She is preceded in death by her father Gene Williams; sister Pam Richards; brother Gene Raymond Williams Jr. and daughter Trina Gean Cole.

Viewing will be held October 18, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at Holycross Funeral Home. Graveside services will be October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sutter Cemetery followed by a reception at Crossroads Church in Yuba City.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019
