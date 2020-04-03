|
Pearl Amy (Self) Dollar was born January 23, 1920, to Chesley and Josie Self in Alabama. Pearl was 4 when the family moved to Live Oak, California. She attended Live Oak Union High School and particularly enjoyed playing basketball there. When she was 19, she married Douglas Dollar and they were blessed with eight children.
Pearl was always hard working and a selfless, wonderful wife and mother. She was an accomplished gardener and loved spending hours with her plants. Many admired her flowers and vegetable garden, especially her beautiful iris bordering the road. For relaxation, she enjoyed reading and playing the harmonica. She was a long-time member of the Live Oak Baptist Church and spent much of her earlier years as a member caring for the smaller children in the church nursery.
Six of her children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and four of her younger siblings survive her. She was much loved and will be greatly missed until we meet again in heaven.
On March 24, 2020, at the age of one hundred, she went to be with the Lord. She was laid to rest next to her husband Douglas in the Live Oak Cemetery.
