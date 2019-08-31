|
Pedro Singh Opal, 78, of Yuba City, California, passed away into God's hands on August 29, 2019. He was born to Parem and Maria Opal on May 24, 1941, in Calipatria, California and lived in this area over 77 years.
He retired after 31 years working for the Union Pacific Railroad. He was married to Aurora Opal in 1968; unfortunately, she went ahead of him in 2010.
Survivors include one daughter, Michelle and three sons, Martin, Noel and David Opal, as well as a host of grandchildren and two sisters, Carmen Salazar and Margarita Salazar.
He is preceded in death by his wife Aurora Opal; parents Parem and Maria Opal, and five sisters and one brother.
Pedro had many cherished relatives and friends. He will be forever loved and missed by his family and friends.
Memorial services will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00AM at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street, Yuba City, followed by a graveside service at Sutter Cemetery. A viewing will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4-6PM. Pastor Doug Carroccio will be officiating. Arrangement handled by Ullrey Memorial Chapel.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019