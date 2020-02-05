|
|
Peggy Carver, 86, of Yuba City, California, passed away on January 28, 2020, at the Courtyard in Yuba City, California. She was born on May 14, 1933, in Arlington County, Virginia, and had been a resident of the Yuba Sutter area since 1965.
Peggy is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles Carver. She is survived by a son, David Carver; daughters Pamela Shirley, Mary Dutton, and Debra Carver; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She will be interred alongside her husband at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020