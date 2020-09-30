Pete Sidhu passed away peacefully at his home on September 17, 2020. He was born August 1, 1930, in Calipatria, California. A longtime resident of Yuba City before moving to Folsom to be closer to family.Pete attended Sutter High School from 1946-1949. Pete enjoyed playing HS football as well as being class President his Jr. year. Pete played baseball, softball and enjoyed boxing.After High School, Pete was drafted by the US Army and fought in the Korea War. Pete was with the Second Division, King Company, 23 regiment, and fought in Heartbreak, Bloody and Baldy Ridges. Pete was awarded the "Purple Heart Medal" after being wounded in Heartbreak Ridge.Pete worked 37 years and "4 months" at Diamond Sunsweet. He always stated, "Don't forget the 4 months because they were the hardest."Pete coached Sutter Buttes Little league in late 1970's. His motto was "every parent paid the same. Every child will play at least 3 innings and get to hit. There are no professionals in this league"Pete was a hard worker, who enjoyed watching his SF Giants and 49ers as well as watching his oldest son coach HS baseball.Pete is survived by his loving wife, Carmen; two sons, Sham (wife Lisa) and Lance (wife Debbie); and two grandchildren, Cassidy and Cade.Pete will be forever missed, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, coach, and soldier.At his request no service or memorial will be held. A private burial has been concluded.Rest in peace Partner!Share online condolences at