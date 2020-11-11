Peter Burr Sands died on November 3, 2020. He was born on November 19, 1940, in San Francisco. His parents Maurice and Winona Sands were Interior Designers. He attended Town and Lick Wilmerding Schools in San Francisco. He went on to UC Davis, with a two year break to serve in the US Marine Corp.
For a short time after graduating from Davis he worked in the Photo Lab. Photography played an important role from then on, even photographing race cars and later on a great emphasis on nature. The Extension Service Department was his career job, specializing in range management.
Pete had a great love of the outdoors and ranch lifei life. He was very interested in birding and met his future wife, Margit, on a Christmas Bird Count. Pete said he married her for her barn, and Margit said, she married him for his saddle.
With the passing of her parents, the Dean Place in the Sutter Buttes, was his ideal place to be. He could bird watch, target practice for shooting competitions, and fix fences, (well that may not have been his favorite thing but he did a lot of it).
Survivors include his wife, Margit Sands; stepdaughter, Kara Bell (Mike); two grandchildren, Katelyn and Wyatt Bell; and his brother, Mike Sands (Carol).
He is preceded in death by is parents; and sister, Nancy Sands Chandler.
If you wish, contributions may be sent to Sutter Buttes Land Trust, PO Box 3359, Yuba City, 95992, or a charity of your choice
.
Due to COVID there will be a small gathering at a later date.
Share online condolences atwww.appealdemocrat.com