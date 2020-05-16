Peter Luke Fournier, 60, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020, at home after a long battle with cancer. Peter was born on January 26, 1960, in Marysville, CA, one of six children born to Francis and Patricia Fournier of Yuba City, CA. He graduated from Yuba City High School in 1979 and then went on to attend Yuba College.In 1980, he moved to Antioch, CA, to work as a cook at his parents' new pizza restaurant. He worked there for over 15 years. He returned to Yuba City in 1995 to help his mother care for his father with Alzheimer's. After his father's death, he and his mother continued to take care of each other. He would drive her to church, bridge, luncheons, and any place she needed to go, and she would make sure that he had everything that he needed.Peter was an avid sports enthusiast and was skilled at playing Fantasy Football and Baseball. He knew all the players and their stats by memory. He also loved watching old movies and playing his X-Box. Peter ultimately found the most joy with animals. For many years, he took an active role as a volunteer feeding his friend Ann's rescue horses. This is where he was his happiest. He loved those horses.Peter is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Patricia Fournier. He is survived by his family, John (Janet) Fournier, David (Linda) Fournier, Stephen (Janet) Fournier, Mary (William) Mayben and Christopher (Diane) Fournier; as well as 14 nieces and nephews; 15 grand-nieces and nephews.The family will be holding a private ceremony at Sutter Cemetery on May 22, 2020.Share online condolences at