Petra C. Sanchez passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 at the age of 92, surrounded by her loving family.She is preceded in death by her parents, brother John, sisters Julia and Jerry, her husband Inez (Sandy) Sanchez of 60 years, her daughter Anna Maria Antonetti and son-in-law Bill (Bowie) Moyer.She is survived by her daughters Lydia Moyer, Sandra McQuay (Johnny), Mary Fisher (Randy), 6 grandchildren Greg Sanchez (Tammy), Chris Antonetti (Monica), Mark McQuay, Jamie McQuay (Sam), Willie Sanchez (Jessica), Zac Dark, 11 great grandchildren and so many others she called her own.Petra was the owner and operator, along with her husband, of Casa Sanchez Tortilla Factory and Restaurant for over 30 years. Together they not only filled the tummies of the people in the twin cities, but their hearts as well. It wasn't only the food and tortillas that the people loved, it was the love of the people that made them. The restaurant was like home to so many. Petra always had a way of even making a stranger feel welcomed and cared about. She loved to dance and to listen to her Mariachi music. But there was nothing she loved more than her family. Teaching them strong values and a strong work ethic. She taught them to open their hearts and to love whole heartedly.Her life was truly a blessing and her memory will always be forever treasured. She is loved beyond words and she will be forever be missed.There will be a private service at Sierra View Friday, November 27, 2020. A celebration of life to be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers please send donations to the wonderful people at Sutter Health (Hospice) Home Care, 400 Plumas Blvd. #115, Yuba City, CA 95991, who took such wonderful care of our mother.Send condolences at