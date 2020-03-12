|
Mr. Philip James Vertin, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was 86 years old.
Phil was born in San Jose, California, on April 25, 1933. He served overseas in the Army during the Korean War and had a fulfilling and distinguished business career including VP North America sales for Toshiba Corporation and General Manager for Samsung Information systems.
He was a loving husband to his wife, Bonnie Marie Vertin, for almost fifty years of marriage. Bonnie passed on August 7, 2015.
Phil is survived by five children and three grandsons: Margaret "Peggy" Vertin, Philip "Bud" Vertin, Douglas Vertin (grandsons Jesse and Edward), Robert Vertin (grandson Christopher) and Lindi Vertin-Bancroft.
Phil was a dedicated member of the Catholic Church, where services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Michaels Roman Catholic Church, 4524 Garfield Ave., Carmichael, CA. Rosary Service will be at 1:00 PM and Mass will be held at 1:30 PM.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020