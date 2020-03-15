Home

Phillip Harris

Phillip Harris Obituary

November 22, 1936 - March 2, 2020

A devoted husband for 59 years, leaves his loving and devoted wife Sandra; two children, Michael and April; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Phillip lived over 40 years in Yuba City, and drove the school bus for Milpitas Unified School District.

Family and friends are welcome for the Memorial Service at Greater Grace Worship Center, 11 AM at 5550 Sky Parkway on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Interment Sacramento National Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020
