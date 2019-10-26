|
|
Phillip Morris, 73, of Port Lavaca, died on October 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born to James Morris and Margaret Morris, he was a lifelong Yuba Sutter resident until he and his wife moved to Texas four years ago. He graduated from Yuba City High School and went on to graduate from the police academy. He was proud to be a police officer with the Marysville Police Department for 31 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Kim Morris of Port Lavaca, Texas; his son, Ryan Morris of Marysville; his daughter, Tracey Davidson of Yuba City; his stepdaughter, Krystal Stringham of Texas; and his stepson, Kraigg Howlett of Texas. He is also survived by his 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son, Marc Morris; and his brother, James Morris.
We will be having a celebration of life on Sunday, November 10, 2019, upstairs at the Silver Dollar Saloon in Marysville at 1pm. We will be sharing stories and laughing about the good times. If you have any old pictures, we would love to see them. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you hug your friends and family and let them know how much they mean to you.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019