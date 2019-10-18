Home

Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-9277
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
414 Front St,
Wheatland, CA
View Map
1951 - 2019
Phyllis Riley, beloved woman of God, was born January 5, 1951 to Paul and Queentina Hennigan at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. After moving often in military service, the family settled in Los Osos, California. She and her sisters, Patricia and Pauline, grew up in the area and attended Morro Bay High School.

Phyllis attended the Baywood Park Community Church as a young child, where in her Sunday School class, she heard and received the Gospel when she was 8 years old. Continuing in that church, she was influenced toward being a missionary.

After high school, she took initial training in nursing, becoming a nurses aide and working in the medical field in San Luis Obispo, CA. There she began attending Calvary Baptist Church and there met and married Kirk Riley in June 1972.

After Kirk graduated from Cal Poly, they moved to Watertown, Wisconsin, where Kirk attended Maranatha Baptist Bible College and where their first son, Justain, and first daughter, Rebekah were born. Upon graduation, they became missionary teachers in Nassau Christian Academy in Nassau, Bahamas in 1977. They stayed there through 1983, adding another daughter, Faith.

From the Bahamas, they moved to Marysville, CA, where their second son was born, Josiah, and where Kirk became a teacher at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento and Phyllis became a Christian school teacher at Bible Baptist Christian Academy. All four of their children graduated from that school, and Phyllis continued teaching Sunday School there.

In 2009, they moved to Faith Baptist Church in Wheatland, CA, where Phyllis determined to be fully surrendered to God. They served continuously there until after Kirk retired and then in June 2015, when she was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer on her left side. After four years of treatment and increasing invasion to her liver, she chose to stop treatment. Four months later her liver failed and she passed from this life after 47 years of being together to be with her Saviour.

Her husband, children, and both sisters mourn her absence from us and proclaim her true testimony as a woman of God.

We will have a Celebration of Life memorial service at Faith Baptist Church, 414 Front St, Wheatland, CA on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 18 to Oct. 23, 2019
