|
|
Piara Singh Gill, born February 4, 1932, in Laksihan Hoshiarpur, India, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019.
In the summer of 1967, Piara came to the United States with his wife and five children. He arrived in the middle of peach season, where he first came across the crops that would shape the future for him and his family. Determined to reach his goal of one day owning a farm to support his family, Piara worked hard and saved earnestly. He met his goal and purchased his first peach orchard in Live Oak in 1974 and continued to grow his business over the years in Yuba, Sutter, and Butte counties, farming peaches, prunes, walnuts, and almonds. His sons and grandsons continue to farm those fields today.
Friends and family knew Piara as a clever yet kind-hearted man who always put family first, and held strong convictions around what it meant to live an honorable life. He was loved for his humor and frank demeanor, trusted for his authentic and principled character, and will be remembered for the positive impact he had on his family and community. His family is at peace knowing that he lived a happy and virtuous life surrounded by loved ones.
Piara is preceded in death by his wife, Parkash Kaur Gill; and his sister, Gian Kaur Bhade. He is survived by his brother, Gurmail Singh Gill; and his sisters, Balbir Kaur Nagra, Bhajan Kaur Thandi and Satwant Kaur Hira. He is also survived by his children, Balvinder Kaur Clair, Surjit Singh Gill, Jagir Singh Gill, Harjinder Kaur Rai, and Kalvinder Kaur Sangha; along with nieces and nephews; 3 sons and 2 daughters-in-law; 11 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Services to celebrate Piara's life will be held at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street, Yuba City, California on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Prayers to follow at the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple located at 2468 Tierra Buena Road in Yuba City.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2019