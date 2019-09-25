|
Pritam Kaur Sandhu of Yuba City, CA, passed away at the age of 96 on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born to the late Nand Singh and late Raj Kaur on April 12, 1923 in Pakistan.
Before the India-Pakistan partition, Pritam worked for the Indian Army, in the telegraph office, where she mastered the use of the Morse code as a form of communication prior to the telephone. She also taught Punjabi and was fluent in English. During the partition in 1947 of India and Pakistan, she along with her family migrated to Tarn Taran, India and then permanently to New Delhi where she worked as a telephone operator for the Indian Government. In 1961, the family migrated to Yuba City, California where they pursued farming.
Pritam, also called BEBE by her family, was a compassionate mother, grandmother and a homemaker; she had a great love for nature and animals. She had a variety of hobbies from cooking to sewing, knitting, gardening and traveling. Pritam was a very spiritual lady who held great faith in a higher power; she was the pillar of the entire family. Everyone will miss her love, especially her unique and strong personality. She will reside in the hearts of her loved ones for generations to come.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and eldest son.
Her survivors include two sons, Ravinderpal S. Sandhu and Manvinderpal S. Sandhu, both of Yuba City, CA and one daughter, Manjit Pannu of Yuba City, CA. 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 1817 Almond St. in Yuba City, CA at 11am. Final prayer services will follow at the Sri Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, 2269 Bogue Road, Yuba City, CA.
"There is but one God. True is His Name, creative His personality and immortal His form. He is without fear sans enmity, unborn and self-illumined. By the Guru's grace He is obtained." Guru Nanak
Published in Appeal Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019