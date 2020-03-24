|
|
September 4, 1956 - March 19, 2020
Quintin "Quinn" Daniel McGrath, 63, of Yuba City, California, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020, at his home after his second courageous battle with brain cancer.
Quinn was born on September 4, 1956, at Camp Pendleton, CA. He was the son of late Luther and Cleta McGrath and brother of late Kelly McGrath of Marysville, CA.
Quinn is survived by his loving wife of almost 8 years, Lorraine McGrath; brother, Mike McGrath; daughters, Amanda Rose and Tara McCann; son, Conner McGrath; four grandchildren; nephews and extended family. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
Quinn loved sports, especially football. His favorite team was the San Francisco 49ers and he was happy to be able to attend many games during his lifetime. Quinn enjoyed music, with his favorite musician being Elton John.
He had a passion for motor cross as a young man and was talented at building anything with his hands. Quinn was extremely helpful and he was always there to help friends and relatives with household projects, or whatever anyone needed from him. Quinn worked in mechanics for many years, but was forced to give up the career he loved due to his health.
A special thank you to the people and staff at Sutter North Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days, as well as Quinn's long time doctor, Tawnya Hoffman, for her care and encouragement. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Quinn's wife, Lorraine, for her loving support and care for Quinn during his final days of battling cancer.
Quinn will be honored by his loving family in a private celebration of life.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 24, 2020