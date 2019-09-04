|
Rachel Lynn Marker of Yuba City, passed away peacefully of complications relating to Juvenile Diabetes, August 27, 2019. She was born in Wisconsin January 27, 1970.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Patrick Marker along with her two children, Mason and Rylee Marker; her parents, Ron and Susan Sullenger of Live Oak; three sisters, Stacie Bond of Newport Beach, CA, Melissa Sullenger of Yuba City and Stephanie Pliha also of Newport Beach, CA. Additional survivors include six nephews and a niece all in California; a step-daughter; and grandson in Tennessee.
Rachel attended Yuba City High School and after graduation began working in Mortgage Banking and later Advertising Sales with local radio station KUBA.
After giving up her own career to be a full-time wife and mother, she discovered a hidden talent for crafts that allowed her to turn the "ordinary" into "extraordinary." Rachel began taking old windows, torn down old barn wood and things that some were discarding, turning them into beautiful sought-after furniture and decorative pieces. She took this opportunity to form her own business she called "Shabby Imperfections" of which she had a waiting list of customer requests and orders. To this day Rachel and her artistic touches are represented in many homes throughout the area.
Rachel had an abundance of challenges in her short life of 49 years, more than most her age yet regardless of her challenges she was never one to complain. Always upbeat and witty, she had an amazing sense of humor and seemingly never met a stranger. Her door was always open to most anyone. Rachel will be missed beyond words by her family and those blessed enough to have been a part of her life.
A Memorial and Celebration of Rachel's Life will be held September 14, 2019, at Trinity Anglican Church, 929 11th St., Marysville, CA at 11:00am. Food and refreshments will follow the service in the Parish Hall. Any and all those who knew Rachel are welcome to attend.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019