On Thursday May 14th, 2020, Rafael Navarro Gonzales, "Don Rafa", passed away at his home in Yuba City, CA. An avid club chess player, a good friend to many, an helping hand to others. Born in Zamora, Michoacan on January 18th, 1934. Proudly naturalized U.S. Citizen in 1992. A man who lived his life, proudly, in his own terms, a fighter.He constantly assisted family and friends, gave advise to many, shared his own life experiences and learned lessons for others to "learn" and benefit. A very hard worker since a very young age. Multiple hats man who started working in a suit tailoring shop, a bakery, a cook, highway patrol agent, office typist and assistant, church saint sculptor and painter, catalog salesman, he became famous as very skilled orchard grafter. And later an apartment complex manager, a true handy man who learned lyrically and by careful observation of others.We are sad to see him leave, and he will live in our hearts and all those many, who he touched their hearts with his actions of help and benevolence.He is survived by his sons, Ralph Navarro Tolentino, and Peter Ralph Navarro; four grandchildren, Angela, Pedro, Ayla, and Vanessa; his sister, cousins, and his long time companion Rosa and her sons.No visitation or services will be held honoring his wishes.