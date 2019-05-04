

Ralph A. Edmonds, age 82, of Dobbins, CA, passed away April 24, 2019 at Rideout Hospital in Marysville, CA. Ralph was born December 24, 1936 to Richard and Bessie Edmonds in Murphysboro, IL.



He joined the U.S. Navy when he was seventeen on August 12, 1954 and continued for twenty years when he retired in 1974. While in the Navy, he was on a ship that participated in the Cuban Missile Blockade in 1962 and in 1963 was at Guantanamo Bay. After he moved to the West Coast the Vietnam War was in full swing. He was on a ship that took hit from enemy fire. The year 1968 he spent in Vietnam repairing the gun boats that went up the rivers. After retirement he worked for several companies that made pumps for oil wells. He also worked for North American Van Lines and hauled freight across country for a brief time. When moving to Dobbins, he and his wife, Robin, raised purebred Andalusian horses.



Ralph is survived by his wife Robin; three children, Richard (Christina) of Oxnard, CA, Tammy and Roy of Illinois; two grandsons, Jacob and Aaron of Oxnard, CA, Jennifer and Caitlyn Warwick of Dobbins; younger brother Donald (Helen) of Valier, IL and several nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Richard and sister Alice.



He will be dearly missed by his family and horses.



Interment will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2 PM at the Sacramento National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. Published in Appeal Democrat from May 4 to May 7, 2019