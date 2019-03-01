

Ralph Gaetano passed away peacefully at his home among family members in Yuba City, California, on February 21, 2019. Ralph, the son of an Italian shoemaker, was born November 17, 1930, in Vacaville, California, to Ralph and Theresa Gaetano.



After graduating from High School, Ralph attended a private music school in San Francisco. Later he transferred to the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, where he graduated with a degree in music education and a minor in Art and English Literature.



Ralph became a beloved teacher for over 50 years, teaching at Bridge Street Elementary, Yuba City High, Robbins Elementary, Gray Avenue Middle School, and Yuba College. While teaching at Gray Avenue, he was nominated as Man of the Year in 1992. As a teacher, Ralph was determined to teach students to try and to take chances. He loved to say, "Life itself, is a chance and only the strong survive. A quitter never wins, and a winner never quits."



Ralph was a talented and passionate artist who also played the accordion, piano, and clarinet. His two favorite composers were Mozart and Tchaikovsky. Shakespeare was his favorite playwright. Ralph enjoyed fishing, writing Haiku poetry, and acting. He loved sculpting in stone, hardwood, and ceramics. Northern California was his favorite place to visit because of the camping, beaches, and pastoral atmosphere so easily found. Ralph loved the ocean air!



His most enjoyable vacations were going to the Ashland Shakespearean Festival with his wife of 30 years, Gayle. He also spent many memorable vacations camping at Patrick's Point State Park, his favorite destination Agate Beach, with his children and grandchildren.



Ralph enriched the lives of all who knew him. He will be missed by his beloved wife, Gayle; his children, Noel Gaetano and wife Melanie; Clarissa White; Jim Gaetano and wife Karla; Anna Marie Gaetano; and stepson, Rob Darrough and wife Cindi. He was very proud of his 7 grandchildren, Annelise Gaetano; Jack, Mark, and Robert White; Austin Gaetano; and Octavia and Zachary Dolan. His greatest joy was attending all of their activities.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother John Gaetano; and his sister Susanna (Gaetano) Baker.



A celebration of life service and reception will be held Saturday, March 9th, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Calvary Christian Church, 2620 Colusa Hwy, Yuba City.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ralph's memory to the at now.heart.org or 1-800-242-8721. Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019