Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Keystone Cemetery
Dobbins, CA
Ralph Lewis "Pud" Rose III


1954 - 2020
Ralph Lewis "Pud" Rose III Obituary

Ralph "Pud" Lewis Rose, III, 65, lost his 8 year battle with cancer on January 30, 2020. Pud was born May 22, 1954, to Sonny and Helen "Kelly" Rose.

Pud was a loving, compassionate and honest man who had the best sense of humor. If not playing with his grandchildren, you could find him enjoying the outdoors with his best friend John Lucich. Although he was a jack of all trades he held a special place in his heart "running tongs" in the oilfields for his dear friend and father-in-law, Bill Cates.

His legacy will be carried on by his five children, Summer (David) Dunlap of Williams, Dustin Rose of Browns Valley, Cassie (Travis) Stanton of Marysville, Tanner (Sam) Rose of Marysville and Macy Rose of Browns Valley; his three grandsons, Ryatt, Aksel, Tallon, and bonus grandkids, Miya and Brayden. He is also survived by his brothers, Ronald Ybarra and Lance Rose; and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Pud is preceded in death by his mother, Helen "Kelly" Ybarra; father, Ralph "Sonny" Rose Jr.; step-father, Raul Ybarra; brothers, Doug Rose, John Rose, Andy Rose, Dennis Rose; and sister, Phyllis Rose.

We ask family and friends to join us Friday, February 7, 2020, at noon for graveside services at Keystone Cemetery in Dobbins, to honor his remarkable life. Potluck reception to follow.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020
