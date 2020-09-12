1/
Ralph Martin Shiro
1941 - 2020
Ralph Martin "Marty" Shiro, 79, of Marysville, CA, passed away August 10, 2020, following a brief illness.

Marty was born in Sacramento on July 25, 1941, and lived a colorful life that included many interests and professions.

His favorite turned out to be buying, selling, and collecting antiques, which he did for many years, having shops in San Francisco and Denver.

Eventually Marty moved to Marysville to be close to family, and over the last 20 years became a familiar figure on D Street.

He loved to find treasures and laugh and joke and share stories with all of the antique dealers. Marty also enjoyed Ellis Lake, walking around it almost every early morning. He loved his animals as family and was glad to put out an extra dish for those in need.

Marty will be missed by his loving sister and his many friends. No services will be held, but we encourage his friends to celebrate Marty's life in their own way and keep him in their hearts.

The family suggests a donation to your favorite animal rescue or volunteering for an Ellis Lake cleanup project.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Sep. 12 to Sep. 16, 2020.
