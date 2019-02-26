

Ralph W. Rasmussen was born February 16, 1929 in Hinckley, Minnesota and passed away peacefully February 21, 2019 at the age of 90 years old. He was the son of the late Hans and Neva Rasmussen. Ralph was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years of marriage, Viola. He was also preceded in death by brothers: Hans Jr. , George, Kelsey, Floyd, Dean, and sisters: Dorothea, Hilma, and Betty. He is survived by sisters: Ethel and Eva.



Ralph and Viola made their home in Linda where they raised their two sons. Ralph is survived by sons Steven (Barbara), and Randall (Lydia), six grandchildren, Christofer (LaTrisha), Sarah (James), Kimberly (Brandyn), Craig (Amie), Brian (Jennifer), Mathew (Brittany), and twelve great-grandchildren. Ralph and Viola enjoyed traveling after their retirement, visiting many sites in California and Arizona. Ralph will be missed by family and friends.



Ralph's family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses, and Staff of Sutter Roseville Medical Center for all the care they gave Dad, and support to our family. Also thank you to all the Staff of Advanced Hospice for their support of Dad and our family in his last days.



There will be a private family remembrance for Ralph.