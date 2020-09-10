

August 31, 1938 – September 1, 2020



After a long, valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease, the world lost a gentle warrior. A kind, brave, humble, brilliant and strong man. An educator, an entrepreneur, a businessman, a military veteran, a community servant and a farmer. A man who dedicated his life to God and his family. A true gentleman and scholar.



A loving husband, a caring uncle, a fun grandfather, a proud father and a true leader. A man who took the road less travelled and who taught his children values, ethics, the importance of hard work, countless life lessons, love, freedom, loyalty, God, country and community. Ramon Flores, a hero to his family and those who were blessed to know him. Heavens newest angel.



Ramon Donato Flores passed away peacefully at the age of 82, with his family near his side on September 1, 2020. Ramon was born on August 31, 1938, in Del Rio, Texas. At a very young age he moved with his brother and his parents to Sunnyvale, CA. He graduated from Sunnyvale High School then attended San Jose State University. In 1964 he married his beautiful wife, Nellie. They remained in love and happily married until his death. In May they celebrated their 56th Anniversary together.



Ramon served proudly in the Army National Guard for 8 years. He worked in a variety of positions throughout his life. He was a farm worker, a hardware salesman, he owned a cleaners, he was an apartment manager; he was a human resource manager at Lockheed; he managed a technical college, he was a member of the Draft Board; he served on the Human Resource Board for Alameda County; worked in career training, worked at a school to assist children in need, he was a licensed real estate agent; he was business consultant.



His two favorite careers were: Human Resource Manager at UC Berkeley where he worked at Sproul Hall where there is an office named after him for his many accomplishments and more recently being a Prune Farmer in Sutter County. He loved farming. He proudly farmed Prunes until he could no longer run the farm.



Ramon was a self-less community servant. He was a long-time member of the West Berkeley Lions Club, a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Immediately upon moving to Sutter County (Tudor) he became a member of the Peach Bowl Lions Club. Later he became a member of the Early Risers Kiwanis Club. Besides serving diligently as a member of these service clubs, he was also on various boards related to supporting the elderly.



He was an elementary school basketball coach and an Assistant Scout Master in the Boy scouts of America. He was always willing to help anyone who needed help, he touched countless lives with his kindness and support. Ramon was a dedicated believer in Jesus Christ. He lived with love for all, service for all and without judgement of others. He was a parishioner of St. Isidore Catholic Church in Yuba City.



He is survived by his loving wife Nellie of Yuba City, his sons and daughters-in-law, David and Beckie Flores of Yuba City, and Dan and Tonya Flores of Yuba City, is daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Steve McCabe of Santa Rosa. He was adored by his 7 grandchildren; Meghan, Jessica, Anthony, Nathan Lauren, Dylan and Brandon.



His family is grateful for the time that God shared him with us. He will be missed dearly.



Due to Covid-19, the family will be holding a private memorial and plan to hold a Celebration of his Life at a later date.

