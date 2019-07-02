|
|
Ramon Herrera, age 91, passed away peacefully June 26, 2019 in the comfort of his home, he was born July 26, 1927, in La Huerta Jalisco Mexico.
Ramon is preceded in death by his daughter Sofia Herrera.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Belia Herrera; 8 children, Rosa Herrera of Yuba City, Gloria Rivera, Evelia Herrera, Esther Curiel, Abel Herrera, Raquel Licea all of Live Oak, and Ramon Herrera Jr. of Yuba City and Ermelinda Lopez of Gridley. Ramon is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be held at the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, in Live Oak Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at the Live Oak Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat on July 2, 2019