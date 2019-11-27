|
Randal Clayton Notestine, loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather, born January 23rd, 1950, passed away Friday, November 15th, 2019.
Randy was a kind, funny, and hardworking man who loved being with his family. Being around Randy was always an adventure and you never knew where you'd end up. Some of his favorite places to go were Bodega Bay, the Bay area and Tahoe.
Randy enjoyed traveling, picnics, photography, going to the casino, and listening to all kinds of music. He especially loved Hank Williams and the oldies. Randy was a jokester and loved making people laugh. While sick in the hospital the jokes didn't stop and he even had the nurses laughing.
Randy loved to cook and in his younger years was a Chef who owned his own restaurant. Later in life he went on to be a surveyor and then a civil engineer. As a civil engineer he proudly worked on many projects throughout Northern California.
Randal is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Evelyn Margaret Notestine; daughters, Patricia Dawn Vanover, Sandra Lee Notestine, and Rebecca Ann Black; son, Randal Clayton Notestine II; five brothers and sisters, Deborah Dawn Coats, James Aaron Notestine, Earl Clayton Notestine III, Cathy Ann Hudson, and Thomas Patrick Notestine; and his ten beautiful grandchildren.
Randal is proceeded in death by his first-born son, Earl Clayton Notestine IV; father, Earl Clayton Notestine, and his mother, Patricia Jim Notestine.
A viewing will be held Saturday, November 30th, 2019, from 10-11am at The Bride Church. Service starts at 11am and the burial at Sierra View memorial Park at 1:30pm followed by a pot luck back at the Bride Church.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019