Randy D. Gorham of Yuba City, CA, passed away May 5, 2019. He was born December 1, 1956, a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 62 years and a Roofer with Action Roofing Service, Inc.
He is survived by his son, Randy Gorham of Yuba City; grandson Roman Gorham of Yuba City; parents, Elvin J. Gorham and Betty Gorham of Yuba City; sisters: Debra Lee of Texas, Nancy Burns of Yuba City, Joyce Barrenechea of Sparks, NV, Cindy Weber of Yuba City, and Lisa Patterson of Yuba City; brother Elvin Gorham of Yuba City; several nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clyde and Loretta Gorham, Neva Nunley and William (Bill) Bruffett.
Services will be held Thursday May 16, 2019, at 10 am at Chapel of the Twin Cities, 915 Shasta St., Yuba City, CA, followed by a pot luck at 477 N. George Washington Blvd., Yuba City, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat from May 11 to May 12, 2019