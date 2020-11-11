1/1
Randy Gean Worley
1961 - 2020
Randy Gean Worley, 59, passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2020, in Carson City, NV. He was born on July 19, 1961, in Marysville, CA.

Randy grew up and attended schools in Sutter, CA, where he resided for the majority of his life.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, hiking, riding motorcycles (especially Harley Davidsons) as well as many other outdoor activities. He also loved spending time with family and friends.

Randy was known for cracking jokes, his genuine/infectious laugh and especially his funny facial expressions. He loved to travel and experience new places and new things. He was never settled in one place for very long before moving on to his next adventure.

Randy is survived by his mother, Shelby (aka Cheri) Canty-Rust; father, William (Bill) Sears; sisters, Lisa Edwards and Jacquelyn Tatro (Chris); brothers, Ricky Worley (Bessie), Danny Worley, Wymen Sears, Brent Sears (Cheri), Louie Sears (Lisa); along with beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He was also very blessed with many adored nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Richard Worley; and a brother, Billy Sears.

Although we are saddened that he is gone, we are comforted in Randy having found peace. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him, but forever remembered.

Randy's life would seem too short to many, but the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity in which one lives.

As Randy would say...Sutter Cut //

A private celebration is being planned by the family for a later date to honor Randy's life.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 11, 2020.
