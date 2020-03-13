|
Randy Jay Ramirez, 67, of Roseville, California, passed away January 11, 2020, at Sutter Roseville Medical Center. He was born April 28, 1952, to Jack and Jean Ramirez of Marysville, California.
He attended Marysville schools graduating from Marysville High School and attending Yuba College, where he was an outstanding member of both golf teams and was the recipient of many awards.
As an avid golfer he competed in many amateur golf tournaments throughout the Northern California region. He partnered with Kip Puterbaugh of Aviara Golf Academy to mentor some very successful Junior golfers, notably two of which were Natalie Gulbis and Cameron Champ.
In 1981 he moved to Southern California and became the owner of multiple Burger King restaurants for over 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Ramirez of Sacramento, CA; their two sons, Ryan Ramirez and Justin Ramirez of Denver, CO; brother, Rory Ramirez (Carol) of Yuba City, CA; nephews, Jeremy Ramirez of Lincoln, CA, Nathan Ramirez (Leanne), of Auburn, CA, Gabriel Ramirez of San Francisco, CA, and Kalob Ramirez (Courtney) of San Jose, CA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Jean Ramirez.
By request, services were private for immediate family.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020