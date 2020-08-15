Ranjit Singh Daliwal



Ranjit Singh Dhaliwal, known to many as "Randy," was born on February 2, 1936. Ranjit passed peacefully on August 13, 2020, at the age of 84 years old in his home, surrounded by his loving family.



Ranjit led a storybook life, filled with enough adventures and experiences for two lifetimes. He was born in the Fiji Islands and moved to England in 1956, where he met his beautiful wife, Nirmal. Ranjit and Nirmal were married for an amazing 63 years, and rarely left each other's side.



In 1986, they moved to Yuba City, CA where they have lived ever since. Ranjit was a master carpenter and builder, with a passion for cooking, singing and art. But above all else, Ranjit held his ever growing family most dearly. Ranjit's tremendous legacy continues with his children, Bob, Pumi, Narinder, Babs, Jas, and Pep, 11 grandchildren, 6 grandchildren-in-law and 10 great-grandchildren.



Everyone who knew Ranjit experienced his humor, zest for life, heard his wisdom and countless stories he had to share. Ranjit was a beloved husband, adventurous father, and the most amazing and unique Grandad. He left a lasting impression and presence with those who were lucky to have crossed paths with him. He will be dearly missed. A private funeral service will be held for immediate family.

