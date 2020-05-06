

Rattan passed away peacefully in his home on April 27th, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born in Punjab India on January 20, 1939.



He was an independent trucker and drove for 25 years in India. He was president of the truckers union in Garshankar Punjab. He was well known for his great work ethic and straight forward attitude. He never disrespected anyone but wasn't shy to speak the truth, even if it wasn't the most popular thing to do.



In 1981 he migrated to the US with his wife Gian Lally, 2 sons Avtar and Pinder, and 2 daughters Amarjit and Balbir. He exhausted all of his resources to pay for airline tickets and all expenses involved to make it to the US. He then started from scratch and worked day and night to provide for his family.



In 1985 he purchased his first home and accomplished his dream of owning a home. After purchasing his home he set his sights on getting his kids educated and married. Once his kids were out of school and married he retired in 1998. His passion was gardening and that made him very happy. He would plant so many vegetables and fruits and then pass them out to his family and friends.



He was married to his lovely wife, Gian Lally for 63 wonderful years. He left behind two brothers, Joga and Sohan Lally; and 3 sisters, Resham Kaur, Rattan Kaur, and Mindo Kaur. He also left behind his four children and their spouses Avtar and Rajvir Lally, Amarjit and Satnam Bains, Balbir and Gurdeep Sahota, and Pinder and Richpal Lally. He was a proud grandpa to his 12 grandchildren, Gurminder, Sandeep, and Mandeep Lally, Gurpreet, Kuljit and Amar Bains, Pawan, Harneet, and Sabreen Sahota, Karnvir, Tarn, and Sareen Lally; and one great-grandchild, Jagraj Chauhan.



He will be missed by his family and hope he is resting in paradise. He can now join his son, Tarnek; parents, Karma and Karmi Lally; and 2 brothers, Chanchal and Kashmir, in heaven.

