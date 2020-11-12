1/1
Raul Raya Rivera
Raul Raya Rivera, passed away unexpectedly on November 6, 2020, at Vibra Hospital in Folsom. Born in Guanajuato, Mexico to his loving parents, Isaias and Raquel Raya.

He grew up most of his life in California. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, dancing, going to Fort Bragg and spending time with his Family.

He worked various jobs but the ones he loved the best were driving Tractor and Seasonal at Bishop's Pumpkin Farm.

He is survived by his children, Raul, Victoria, Leticia, Raquel (Marvin), Jessica (Rolando), Miguel and Bianca (Javier); children's mother, Esther Zarate; 23 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; his mother, Raquel Raya Rivera; brothers, Martin, Manuel, Juventino, Miguel, and Abel; sisters, Lupe, Maria Elena, Yolanda, and Juana; and numerous nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his father, Isaias Raya; grandchildren, Mia, Damien, and Gracie; and 2 great-grandbabies

Although we are extremely saddened that he is gone, we are comforted that we were able to be with him in his final moments. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him but will forever be remembered.

A viewing will be Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Lipp and Sullivan, 629 D Street, Marysville from 2-8pm.

Rosary and Mass will be Friday, November 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Church, 702 C Street, Marysville, at 10am. Please send flower deliveries to Lipp and Sullivan.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lipp & Sullivan Funeral Directors
629 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 742-2473
