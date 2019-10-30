|
|
Ravinder Kaur Gill, a resident of Yuba City, passed away at Mercy San Juan Hospital on October 26, 2019. Ravinder was born on October 8, 1951 in Punjab, India and immigrated to California in 1972.
She was a much beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ravinder is survived by her husband, Surjit Singh Gill; her children, Gurmukh, Surinder, Sukhbinder, Hardeep and Amarith and her grandchildren Satwinder, Jasroop, Ajay, Arjun, Alana, Anjali, Harseerat, Amreen and Ishika.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019. Service will begin at 11 am at Ullrey Memory Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City
Following the service, Bhog & Antim Ardaas will be held at Sri Guru Nank Sikh Temple, 2269 Bogue Road, Yuba City.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019