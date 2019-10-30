Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
Ravinder Kaur Gill


1951 - 2019
Ravinder Kaur Gill Obituary

Ravinder Kaur Gill, a resident of Yuba City, passed away at Mercy San Juan Hospital on October 26, 2019. Ravinder was born on October 8, 1951 in Punjab, India and immigrated to California in 1972.

She was a much beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ravinder is survived by her husband, Surjit Singh Gill; her children, Gurmukh, Surinder, Sukhbinder, Hardeep and Amarith and her grandchildren Satwinder, Jasroop, Ajay, Arjun, Alana, Anjali, Harseerat, Amreen and Ishika.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019. Service will begin at 11 am at Ullrey Memory Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City

Following the service, Bhog & Antim Ardaas will be held at Sri Guru Nank Sikh Temple, 2269 Bogue Road, Yuba City.
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
