

Orval Ray Fowler passed away at his mountain home in Clipper Mills, California. He was peaceful and surrounded by the blue grass music he loved, and the morning hummingbirds. Ray was 92 and is survived by his two daughters and son, with a large family around the globe.



Ray's personal legacy includes serving in the US Marine Corps during World War II, and meeting the love of his life, Grace Irene, in San Francisco and sharing 54 years of marriage. He also played semi pro baseball in San Francisco where he worked as a teamster, as well as being a Mason. He started a second career when he moved to Clipper Mills, with Recology, at the Transfer Station in Brownsville, California.



Since his wife passed in 2002, Ray turned towards writing the folklore of his country upbringing, blending it with her Native American Heritage. He published 7 books, with five more in the cue. Numerous volumes of, "WallyGumper TM" Family Adventures, are now available in the public domain.



Our family would like to extend our gratitude for the services of the Sutter North Brownsville Clinic and the staff of Sutter North Home Health Care, Foothill Volunteer Fire Department/Cal Fire, and the EMT crews, for their care and support.



Ray's passing signifies a demarcation of multiple generations of our family in the Sierra Nevada foothills and mountains.



Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to either Burn Unit, Attention: Joseph Ramos, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817 or Lakota Children's Enrichment Project.



Send condolences to



www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat on July 7, 2019