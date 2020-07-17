

Raymond L. Wisner was born in Los Angeles County on September 12, 1948, and met his Lord and Savior face to face on July 10, 2020, ending his 17-year battle with cancer. He had just celebrated 52 years of marriage on June 29th and completed 49 years as a minister in the Church of the Nazarene.



He is survived by his wife, Lillian (Lil); his sister, Laurene Nelson; his children, Sheree Morrison (Derek); Sandee Broersma (Luke); Shellee Coggins (Mat); and Sallee McCleskey (Tim); and eleven grandchildren.



Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Allene Wisner.



Raymond developed a love for God's creation growing up in Mt. Shasta, CA, where he worked on the family farm and raised animals with 4-H. He learned to play the trombone and became the drum major at La Sierra High School after his family moved to Carmichael, CA, in 1964.



Ray joined the Madison Avenue Nazarene Church where he felt God's call to full time ministry. He attended Pasadena College where he met the love of his life, Lillian, and prepared for the ministry. Ray pastored Nazarene churches in Jefferson City (Missouri), Alturas, Oroville, Ukiah, San Jose, and Marysville (California). He and Lil rooted in Marysville in August of 1980 and quickly became involved in serving the community in a variety of ways.



Mr. Wisner volunteered as the PTA president of Kynoch Elementary, the "popcorn man", mini course leader, and music teacher. Ray continued to pastor and serve in the Nazarene church coordinating district mission trips, directing summer camps, leading youth events and activities, and discipling others to take his place when the time came.



Ray became bi-vocational when his love for music and ministry blended and he accepted a position teaching music at Faith Christian School in 1991 and taught there until he was no longer physically able. He loved "investing in people", helping others develop their talents to use in service to God.



Plans for a service are on hold due to COVID restrictions, but the family would love to receive messages sharing how Ray impacted your life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marysville Church of the Nazarene, 516 E. 16th Street, Marysville to be forwarded on to a variety of ministries he continuously supported.

