Ray passed away at his home October 24, 2019, at the age of 90. He was born July 3, 1929, in Beaver City, Nebraska. After moving with his family to California at a young age Ray eventually settled in the Bay Area. Ray retired from Chevron Oil after enjoying a long career with them. After retiring he and June moved to Yuba City.
Ray is survived by two sons, David Ray (Marie) Leonard of Yuba City; Raymond Lee (Danette) Leonard Jr. of Southern California; three stepchildren: Radene Chisholm of Olympia, Washington; Sharon (Art) Buswell of Kellogg, Idaho; and Rick Dooley of Discovery Bay, California; grandchildren: Erin Leonard, Lars Leonard, Evan Leonard, Doug Buswell, Stacey Cole and Ricky Dooley; one brother, John Leonard; and several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Ray is preceeded in death by his wife, June Leonard; grandson, David Chisholm; two sisters; and three brothers.
Ray was known to live his life with honor and integrity. Ray was a person who never met a stranger. He greatly appreciated everyone he met, and everything anyone did for him, and was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by his neighbors, many dear friends, and his special Papa's girl, Dillynn Behan.
There will be a viewing Monday, November 11, 2019, 4pm-6pm, at Holycross Funeral Home, 486 Bridge St., Yuba City. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 10am at Holycross Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sutter Cemetery, 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter, California.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to a .
Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019