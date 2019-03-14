|
Raymond A. Wilson, 91, of Yuba City, CA, passed away March 8, 2019. He was a resident of the Yuba Sutter area for 65 years.
He is survived by daughters: Ruby Weddle of Olivehurst, Karen Dodge of Live Oak, Juanita Phillips of Yuba City, and Debbie Douglas of Yuba City; son Raymond J. Wilson of Cheyenne, Wyoming; 9 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11 am at Lakeside Colonial Chapel, followed by graveside service at Sierra View Memorial Park. A reception to follow at River Valley Church, Olivehurst.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019