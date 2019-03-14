Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-9277
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Wilson Obituary

Raymond A. Wilson, 91, of Yuba City, CA, passed away March 8, 2019. He was a resident of the Yuba Sutter area for 65 years.

He is survived by daughters: Ruby Weddle of Olivehurst, Karen Dodge of Live Oak, Juanita Phillips of Yuba City, and Debbie Douglas of Yuba City; son Raymond J. Wilson of Cheyenne, Wyoming; 9 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11 am at Lakeside Colonial Chapel, followed by graveside service at Sierra View Memorial Park. A reception to follow at River Valley Church, Olivehurst.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeside Colonial Chapel
Download Now