Rebecca Garza, 81, of Wheatland, CA, passed away November 11, 2019, in Yuba City, CA. She was born October 15, 1938, in Mercedes, TX, worked in retail and was a resident of the Yuba Sutter area for 44 years.
She is survived by her sister, Elida Castaneda; brother, Ed Ruiz; children: Noe Jr. and Sariya Garza, Robert and Beth Garza, Stephen and Deborah Holkan, Donna and Jerry Phillips; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Noe Garza Sr., brother, Henry Ruiz; and parents, Enrique and Francisca Ruiz.
A viewing is scheduled for Monday, November 18, 2019, from 3-6pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City.
On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11am, a Rosary recitation with Mass at 11:30am, will be held at St. Daniel's Catholic Church, 214 Main St., Wheatland. Immediately following is Interment at Wheatland Cemetery 4865 Wheatland Rd., Wheatland.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the at alz.org.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019