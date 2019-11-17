Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond St.
Yuba City, CA
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Daniel's Catholic Church
214 Main St.
Wheatland, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Daniel's Catholic Church
214 Main St.
Wheatland, CA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Wheatland Cemetery
4865 Wheatland Rd.
Wheatland, CA
View Map
Rebecca Garza


1938 - 2019
Rebecca Garza Obituary

Rebecca Garza, 81, of Wheatland, CA, passed away November 11, 2019, in Yuba City, CA. She was born October 15, 1938, in Mercedes, TX, worked in retail and was a resident of the Yuba Sutter area for 44 years.

She is survived by her sister, Elida Castaneda; brother, Ed Ruiz; children: Noe Jr. and Sariya Garza, Robert and Beth Garza, Stephen and Deborah Holkan, Donna and Jerry Phillips; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Noe Garza Sr., brother, Henry Ruiz; and parents, Enrique and Francisca Ruiz.

A viewing is scheduled for Monday, November 18, 2019, from 3-6pm at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City.

On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11am, a Rosary recitation with Mass at 11:30am, will be held at St. Daniel's Catholic Church, 214 Main St., Wheatland. Immediately following is Interment at Wheatland Cemetery 4865 Wheatland Rd., Wheatland.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the at alz.org.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019
