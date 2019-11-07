|
|
Rebecca "Becky" Lynn Tindol Heinrich, 57 years of age passed away on the morning of October 31, 2019, at Adventist Health Hospital after spending several weeks there. She was a resident of Yuba City, CA, for 27 years.
She was born in Gridley, CA, on June 25, 1962, and graduated from Gridley H.S. class of 1980. A beloved wife to Gary Heinrich for 33 years and sharing five children: Cherl Sierras, Chandra Tindol, Richie Heinrich, Erin Heinrich Wesley and Camille Mundh, eleven grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She has one sister, Sheila Martinez of San Jose and one brother, Gregory Tindol.
A memorial service for Becky will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at Cooper Avenue Baptist Church, 804 Cooper Ave., Yuba City, with Dr. David Turner officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Becky's name, c/o Cooper Avenue Baptist Church, 804 Cooper Ave., Yuba City, CA 95991.
