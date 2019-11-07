Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of the Twin Cities
715 Shasta
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-4360
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Cooper Avenue Baptist Church
804 Cooper Ave.
Yuba City, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Heinrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Lynn Tindol "Becky" Heinrich


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Lynn Tindol "Becky" Heinrich Obituary

Rebecca "Becky" Lynn Tindol Heinrich, 57 years of age passed away on the morning of October 31, 2019, at Adventist Health Hospital after spending several weeks there. She was a resident of Yuba City, CA, for 27 years.

She was born in Gridley, CA, on June 25, 1962, and graduated from Gridley H.S. class of 1980. A beloved wife to Gary Heinrich for 33 years and sharing five children: Cherl Sierras, Chandra Tindol, Richie Heinrich, Erin Heinrich Wesley and Camille Mundh, eleven grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She has one sister, Sheila Martinez of San Jose and one brother, Gregory Tindol.

A memorial service for Becky will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at Cooper Avenue Baptist Church, 804 Cooper Ave., Yuba City, with Dr. David Turner officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Becky's name, c/o Cooper Avenue Baptist Church, 804 Cooper Ave., Yuba City, CA 95991.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -