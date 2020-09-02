Rebecca passed away suddenly at home August 15, 2020, at the age of 50. She was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on June 22, 1970, to William (Bill) Retzer and Marilyn (Babs Retzer) Lonon.
The family moved to Marysville when her father was hired as administrator of Rideout Hospital and her mother later took teaching positions at Yuba College.
Rebecca attended Kynoch Elementary, St. Isidore Catholic, Marysville High (class of 1988) and Yuba College schools. She completed her bachelor's degree at Sacramento State University and began a career in social work for Yuba County and later at Sutter Hospital's teen parenting program. She was very passionate about her work helping young parents succeed.
In 1993 she married her high school sweetheart, Clinton Ormosen. Together they have three daughters in addition to a succession of adopted Greyhound Racing Rescue Dogs.
After the birth of their third child, Rebecca became a full-time wife, mother, and business partner, helping her husband run Clinton's Air Conditioning and Furnace Service. She embraced this new chapter of her life, always making time for family boating trips to Englebright Reservoir, quilting, scrapbooking, and gardening. She could name just about about any plant or tree she saw. Rebecca also was an active and cherished member of PEO VU Woman's Sisterhood.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, Clinton; daughters, Ajay and Sarah Ormosen of Chico, and Mariah of Marysville; father and stepmother, Bill and Dr. Mary Retzer of Sea Ranch, CA; brother, Clay Retzer (Carrie) of Seattle, WA; and sister Kate Schwass (Chris) of Oakland, CA. She is preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Babs and Gene Lonon.
Friends are invited to attend a casual celebration of Rebecca's life on Saturday September 12th, 2020, 10:30am to 12:30pm, at 910 Ohleyer Road, Yuba City. The family requests bright colored clothing be worn, and memories and stories of Rebecca's life and friendships be shared.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests those wanting to remember Rebecca with a gift donate to the Playzeum Yuba Sutter, the Greyhound Adoption Center, or any worthy children's charity of their choice
.
Share online condolences atwww.appealdemocrat.com