Reuben Montes Flores
Reuben Montes Flores passed away November 14, 2020. Reuben was a lifelong Yuba Sutter resident and a graduate of Marysville High School, Class of 1970.

Reuben grew up on the Pacific Ranch in District 10 with his eight siblings: Frank Laguna of Loomis, Delia Alvarez of Carmichael, Tina Salacup of Sutter, Elsa Barnes of Rocklin, Martha Aguilar of Marysville, and Arthur Flores of Marysville.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Mario "Pee-Wee" Laguna; sister, Bea Perez; and parents, Jesus A. Flores and Aurora M. Flores.

Graveside services will be at Sierra View Cemetery, Monday, November 23, 2020, at 2:00pm.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
November 18, 2020
I remember Rueben from Del Monte Cannery. He was a wonderful person who always brought light and smiles to everyone.

Eileen Jacobs
Coworker
